Livelihood support for 187 extremely poor under Ujjeevanam in capital district

Published - November 11, 2024 08:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Aid up to ₹50,000 made available to 207 individuals by Kudumbashree district mission

R K Roshni

The Kudumbashree Thiruvananthapuram district mission has provided livelihood support to 187 beneficiaries identified as extremely poor as part of the Ujjeevanam livelihood campaign.

Ujjeevanam is being implemented by the Kudumbashree to address extreme poverty as part of the Kerala government’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme.

Projects

As many as 500 persons in the district had sought livelihood requirement following a survey. A team comprising Kudumbashree microenterprise consultants and social development resource persons then conducted house visits to identify those who could be supported to undertake livelihood projects such as poultry or goat rearing, lottery sale, tailoring, vegetable or fish kiosks, or paper pen making. On the basis of feasibility of livelihood schemes, a project was submitted to the Kudumbashree district mission for providing livelihood to 308 individuals.

So far, financial assistance up to ₹50,000 has been made available to 207 of the 308 individuals. Of these 187 beneficiaries have already launched their livelihood schemes, and the rest are in the process of doing so, says a Kudumbashree district official.

Apart from providing financial assistance to ensure livelihood, follow-ups are held by the social development resource persons to ensure that the projects are implemented and the beneficiaries provided any other help needed. The resource persons also report back to the district mission on the implementation of the livelihood projects.

Ujjeevanam aims at providing sustainable income to 6,429 families who are in need of livelihood out of the 64,006 extremely poor families identified through the survey conducted by the Kudumbashree.

