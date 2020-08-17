Livelihood package for farmers in Wayanad

Kalpetta

17 August 2020 22:51 IST

The Animal Husbandry Department is gearing up to execute a livelihood package worth ₹7 crore for farmers in dairy and allied sectors in Wayanad district.

The package would be executed under the Rebuild Kerala Project and as many as 4,510 farmers in dairy, poultry and pig farming sectors would get the benefit of it, department sources said.

As many as 700 dairy farmers would get a subsidy of ₹60,000 each to purchase cows. As many as 200 farmers would be provided a subsidy of ₹15,000 each to purchase heifer and ₹25,000 each to construct cattle sheds.

Ten farmers would get ₹1 lakh each to modernise their cattle sheds. As many as 150 goat-rearing units would be set up in the district under the package and ₹25,000 would be provided as subsidy to each farmer for the purpose. Poultry and pig farming would also be promoted under the project and a subsidy would be given, sources said.

Applications for the purpose should be submitted on or before August 22 and details would be available at veterinary clinics, officials said.