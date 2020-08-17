Livelihood package for farmers in Wayanad

The Animal Husbandry Department is gearing up to execute a livelihood package worth ₹7 crore for farmers in dairy and allied sectors in Wayanad district.
The package would be executed under the Rebuild Kerala Project and as many as 4,510 farmers in dairy, poultry and pig farming sectors would get the benefit of it, department sources said.
As many as 700 dairy farmers would get a subsidy of ₹60,000 each to purchase cows. As many as 200 farmers would be provided a subsidy of ₹15,000 each to purchase heifer and ₹25,000 each to construct cattle sheds.
Ten farmers would get ₹1 lakh each to modernise their cattle sheds. As many as 150 goat-rearing units would be set up in the district under the package and ₹25,000 would be provided as subsidy to each farmer for the purpose. Poultry and pig farming would also be promoted under the project and a subsidy would be given, sources said.
Applications for the purpose should be submitted on or before August 22 and details would be available at veterinary clinics, officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath