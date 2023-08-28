Live Sanskrit team set to launch first Sanskrit image-text editor app

August 28, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kalpetta

Numerous computer applications and software on image-text editors are available in different languages, including Malayalam, but such an application is yet to come up in the Sanskrit language.

However, Live Sanskrit, a collective of Sanskrit schoolteachers in the State, is in the final stages of launching the mobile-based Sanskrit image editor application – Sanskrit-Hindi Poster Maker – in Devanagari script on World Sanskrit Day which is observed on Wednesday this year.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will launch the application at the Sreelakshmi Residency auditorium at Ayarkunnam in Kottayam at 11. a.m. on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to C.B. Vinayak, creative head of Live Sanskrit, the application will be a useful online material for teachers and researchers using the Devanagari script. The application has been developed by Live Sanskrit in association with Binaries Technologies, a developer based in Kochi.

The collective is trying to impart the Sanskrit language to the next generation with a modern outlook, for which it has made several Sanskrit documentaries and feature films, applications and software, said Mr Vinayak, a school teacher.

The application can be used for making posters, trolls, greetings, and worksheets and it also serves as an image editor, he said. The features, similar to Adobe Photoshop, can be easily accessed by a user and the posters designed can be seamlessly shared on social media in JPEG or PDF formats, he added.

P.P. Rajesh, coordinator of the collective, said a stand-out attraction of the app is layer-based editing, similar to Photoshop. “The saved articles can be edited and replicated or shared in a particular format to enable others using the app to access it,” he said, adding that the app design is customisable after downloading.

The designed images can be saved in four formats – image file, HD high-resolution file, GIF image and as editable template.

For texts, English or Devanagari scripts can be used. Over 100 different fonts in Devanagari are made available and 30 editing tools are featured. Timely updates will also be provided for the app, said the team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.