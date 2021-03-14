Live phone-in programme for Class 12 students

Thiruvananthapuram

14 March 2021 23:28 IST

Effort to clarify doubts, help in revision

The KITE Victers education channel will telecast a live phone-in programme from Tuesday for Class 12 students who will appear for the public examinations in April.

The phone-in programme will clarify doubts of students right then, besides helping with revision based on the stipulated ‘focus areas’ and analysis of model examination question papers.

Facing exams

The programme will also equip the students to face the examinations with confidence.

All programmes will be available on the First Bell portal www.firstbell.kite. kerala.gov.in on the day after the telecast.

The phone-in programme for Class 10 students will be from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be re-telecast at 6.30 p.m.

For Plus Two students, the phone-in programme will be from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., with re-telecast the next day at 6.30 a.m.

The classes for grades 1 to 9 will be completed by April 30.

All set

Arrangements for covering all portions by that time have been made, K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, has said.

The Plus One classes that began in November last year will continue in May.

A decision on the last telecast will be taken later.

A special bridge course for all classes will be telecast on Victers in May.

Toll-free number

The toll-free number for the live phone-in programme is 1800 425 9877. KITE has also published the schedule for the live phone-in programme till March 31 on the First Bell portal.