Live phone-in doubt-clearing sessions for Plus-One exams

Thiruvananthapuram

25 August 2021 20:35 IST

Students may call the toll-free number 1800 425 9877

Live phone-in programmes for students appearing for next month’s Plus One public examinations to clear their doubts will be telecast on Friday and Sunday as part of the First Bell digital classes on KITE Victers educational channel.

Instead of the First Bell classes, general programmes will be telecast on Victers on Saturday and Monday.

Subjects to be taken up

On Friday, doubts in Economics, Maths, and Accountancy respectively can be cleared at 1.30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, Chemistry, Business Studies, Biology, History, and Physics respectively will be taken up at 8 a.m., 10.30 a.m., 1 p.m., 3.30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

There will be a change in the schedule of other programmes owing to the live phone-in on Saturday.

Revision classes

More than 80 revision classes and audio books on 21 topics for Plus One examinations are available on firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in.

For the live phone-in programme, students can call the toll-free number 1800 425 9877.