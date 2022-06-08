Live phone-in class for Plus One students from today

Live phone-in classes that allow Plus One students who will appear for public examinations soon to clear their doubts without any delay will begin on KITE Victers channel on Thursday.

The sessions will be held till Saturday. They will begin at 10 a.m. The session for each subject will last for an hour-and-a-half or two hours.

The live phone-in class will begin with Physics at 10 a.m. on Thursday. It will be followed by Accountancy at 12 noon; History at 2 p.m.; and English at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Chemistry, Business Studies, Political Science, and Sociology classes will be held. On Saturday, Botany and Zoology live classes will be held at 10 a.m.; Mathematics at 12 noon; Economics at 2 p.m.; and Computer Science and Application at 4 p.m.

More than 80 revision classes and audio books on 21 subjects are available on the First Bell portal firstbell.kite.kerala.gov.in for the benefit of Plus One students.

To call the live phone-in programme, call the toll-free number 18004259877, a statement here said.