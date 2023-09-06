HamberMenu
Live fish marketing outlet at Thekkekara a big hit

At Seagulls Fresh Hut, the first live fish market outlet, consumers can test fish for formalin and buy chemical-free fish.

September 06, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Live fish marketing outlet at Kurathikad in Thekkekara grama panchayat.

Live fish marketing outlet at Kurathikad in Thekkekara grama panchayat. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

A live fish marketing outlet established at Kurathikad in the Thekkekara grama panchayat of Alappuzha under the Subhiksha Keralam - Janakeeya Matsyakrishi project of the Fisheries department has turned out to be a huge hit.

At Seagulls Fresh Hut, the first live fish market outlet in the district, consumers can test fish for formalin and buy chemical-free fish at reasonable rates. Both freshwater and marine fish are available at the store, which operates with a 60% government subsidy.

Officials said the outlet ensures market for inland fish farmers while providing quality fish to consumers. It mostly buys freshwater fish from farmers who grow them in ponds, cages, artificial pools, using biofloc technology and so on.

“The store is a boon for both the fish farmers and the customers alike. We offer consumers freshwater fish at reasonable rates. The outlet also sells chemical-free saltwater fish. During the trawling ban, we sold sardines at ₹100 per kg as against the market high of ₹400. Apart from local residents, people from outside come here to buy fish,” said Sooraj Narayanan, managing director, Seagulls Fresh Hut, adding that the venture had received support from the Thekkekara grama panchayat and the Fisheries department.

Besides, various value-added fish products are also available at the outlet. They sell cleaned fish packed in areca nut leaf plates. The store also owns a modern fish marketing vehicle.

The store recently bagged awards from the Union and State agencies.

