Little to savour despite good locales

Tara, the successful actor around whom My Story is centred, has an all-too familiar personal story to tell, a story already explored many a time, about a young girl being forced into the world of glitz and glamour by her money-minded parents. Her story though has a tinge of novelty when she rebels for the heck of it, throwing her father and her control-freak fiance into a tizzy.

In one of her rebellious moments, Tara (Parvathy) tricks her newbie co-star Jay (Prithviraj) into taking a trip around a foreign town, drowning in wine and dancing on the streets, on the first day of shooting. More than being a part of a successful film or pulling off a difficult scene, these are the moments she really savours.

Unfortunately, that in a way becomes a commentary on how we enjoy the film itself, which has just a few scenes to savour in what is an otherwise forgettable drama, which looks dated, despite its shiny foreign locales.

Even those moments come not because of, but in spite of the script, thanks to the two lead actors, who manage to keep at least the first-half afloat, in watchable territory. It is a story spanning two decades, with an older, successful Jay reminiscing those early days with Tara, who has left an indelible mark on his heart.

Debutante Roshni Dinaker packs the non-linear narrative with so many songs that it would make one doubt whether it was meant to be a musical. Some songs pop up in the most inopportune moments, like that one right after Jay’s confrontation with Tara’s fiance. Quiet a wrong time for a duet, even when it happens in the film within the film.

Lisbon, the Portugal capital where much of the film is set, and its colourful locales become an excuse for the camera to roll and rave, when there is a serious lack of content to fill the frames.

Some of the dialogues are cringe-worthy, so much so that one would wish the characters remained silent and emoted, rather than mouth lines like - “whatever a man achieves, there is only one thing a man can’t get replaced, once lost – his woman”.

No amount of fresh locations can make up for the lack of meat in the story. Coupled with a treatment which is almost outdated, this becomes the film’s undoing.

S.R. Praveen