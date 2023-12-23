Little KITEs sub-district camps will begin on December 27

December 23, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

This year’s two-day sub-district camps of Little KITEs IT clubs will begin in the State on December 27, with activities involving use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Activities based on animation and programming will be featured in the camp. AI has been included in the Little KITEs curriculum for the first time this year.

Little KITEs members in animation will create animation films using the ‘Open Toonz’ software based on short stories; edit videos using the ‘Kdenlive’ software; and create animation titles using the ‘Blender’ 3D animation software. Students in the programming section will create games using the ‘PictoBlox’ software; face-recognition-based doors that work on AI and robotics; devices that warn drivers when they fall asleep; and sorting machines that use AI. The training modules used for the trainings in the camp deploy completely free software.

There are 1.8 lakh members in 2,174 Little KITEs units that function in government and aided schools. In September, 60,000 children participated at the school-level camps organised by these units, and 15,000 select members from these will participate in the sub-district camps.

A total of 272 two-day camps have been arranged in 163 sub-districts across the State. “Training centres have been set-up in all sub-districts and 1,400 trainers are ready for the camps,” K. Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer, KITE, said.

Children selected from the sub-district camps will participate in the district camps and later the State camp.