Little KITEs sub-district camps begin in Kollam on November 23

Out of 17,789 members in 183 Little KITEs units across the district, 1,216 students selected from school-level camps will participate in the sub-district camps

Published - November 23, 2024 07:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 21 sub-district level camps organised as part of the Little KITEs initiative led by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education began in Kollam on Saturday (November 23).

The highlight of these camps is the development of a programme that uses artificial intelligence (AI) systems to assist differently abled children. Additionally, the camps will feature animation programmes for environmental awareness using open-source software such as OpenToonz and Blender.

AI-powered programmes that enable children with speech and hearing impairments to communicate using sign language are being developed. This module is designed not only to teach sign language, but also to encourage and empower individuals to interact with such children. The camp will also introduce video classes for this purpose. Children will create animation films based on the concept of how a deforested urban area can be restored to its former green glory through the efforts of two birds. Animation and programming projects have begun.

Out of the 17,789 members in 183 Little KITEs units across the district, 1,216 students selected from the school-level camps will participate in the sub-district camps. The camps are scheduled in various batches to ensure that students don’t miss their classes. The top 104 performers from the sub-district-level camps will be selected for the district camp to be held in December.

