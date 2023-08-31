HamberMenu
Little KITEs school camps to have digital Onam celebrations

August 31, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

School camps of the Little KITEs IT clubs this year will be held from Friday to Sunday with digital Onam celebrations.

The camp activities have been designed to be computer-based with the theme centred on the Onam celebrations.

Coming up with audio beats using rhythm composer designed using Scratch programming software, designing a computer game that involves gathering flowers to design Onam pookkalam, creating animation reels using free two-dimensional animation software OpenToonz, GIF pictures, and making promotion videos related to Onam will be some of the main activities. As a follow-up to the camp activity, each camp member will submit an assignment.

The camp activities will be reviewed and the best students selected for the sub-district camps being held in November. The sub-district camps will focus on animation and programming.

As many as 5,564 students from 168 schools in the district will take part in the school camps. As many as 16,770 students in classes 8 to 10 in the district are members of Little KITEs IT clubs.

