ADVERTISEMENT

Little KITEs district camp begins

February 17, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Alappuzha

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day district-level camp of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Little KITEs began at Mary Immaculate High School at Poomkavu here on Saturday. Eighty-two students from 153 schools are participating in the camp. Participants are given training in animation, programming and so on. KITE chief executive officer Anvar Sadath interacted with the students through videoconference. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will interact with the students through online on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US