Little KITEs district camp begins

February 17, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Alappuzha

A two-day district-level camp of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Little KITEs began at Mary Immaculate High School at Poomkavu here on Saturday. Eighty-two students from 153 schools are participating in the camp. Participants are given training in animation, programming and so on. KITE chief executive officer Anvar Sadath interacted with the students through videoconference. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will interact with the students through online on Sunday.