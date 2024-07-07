ADVERTISEMENT

Little Kites awards for three Malappuram schools

Published - July 07, 2024 11:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

PPM Higher Secondary School, Kottukkara, HMY Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, and Nirmal Higher Secondary School, Erumamunda, won the first three awards respectively for the best Little Kites units in Malappuram district.

When PPM Higher Secondary School got ₹30,000 cash prize, HMY Higher Secondary School got ₹ 25,000, and Nirmal Higher Secondary School got ₹15,000. All of them got mementoes and citations.

Minister for Education V. Sivankutty gave away the awards at Thiruvananthapuram.

The schools were chosen by considering the daily work of the Little Kites units, their social interventions, documentation of their work, updating of School Wiki, participation in camps, digital magazines, role in popularisation of Victers channel, preparation of news, individual excellence of members, and maintenance of high-tech classrooms.

