GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Little Kites awards for three Malappuram schools

Published - July 07, 2024 11:17 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

PPM Higher Secondary School, Kottukkara, HMY Higher Secondary School, Manjeri, and Nirmal Higher Secondary School, Erumamunda, won the first three awards respectively for the best Little Kites units in Malappuram district.

When PPM Higher Secondary School got ₹30,000 cash prize, HMY Higher Secondary School got ₹ 25,000, and Nirmal Higher Secondary School got ₹15,000. All of them got mementoes and citations.

Minister for Education V. Sivankutty gave away the awards at Thiruvananthapuram.

The schools were chosen by considering the daily work of the Little Kites units, their social interventions, documentation of their work, updating of School Wiki, participation in camps, digital magazines, role in popularisation of Victers channel, preparation of news, individual excellence of members, and maintenance of high-tech classrooms.

Related Topics

Malappuram / school / higher secondary and junior college

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.