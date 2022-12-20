Little India Public School students launch charity drive

December 20, 2022 01:14 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The students of Little India Public School, Mongam, held a unique charity drive by conducting a food festival at the school. Using the cash collected through the food festival, the students bought medical equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers and donated them to organisations engaged in helping the poor, aged and physically challenged patients.

The students extended their aid to Government Medical College, Manjeri; C.H. Centre, Arimbra; Unity Palliative Centre, Morayur; and Sahachari Centtre, Mongam.

School Dean S. Ramya inaugurated the distribution of the equipment at a function held last week. Apart from the students, school representatives Razeena Latheef, Sreeja Pradeep, Abbas Vadakkan, and Shameena Sadik, palliative care volunteers N.K. Ibrahim, M.C. Kunhu and Siddeek Mongam attended the function.