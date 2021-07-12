‘Little India Kasaragod’ tourism project launched

Aim is to make district an international tourism hub: Minister

The “Little India Kasaragod” tourism project was being implemented to bring the district’s tourism potential to the forefront, said Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, on Monday.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the project led by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) online at the Bekal Lalit Resort.

The Minister said that Kasaragod, rich in multilingual culture and cultural diversity, was a community where all the festivals of India were celebrated equally. No other country could claim such diversity. That was why this project was known as “Little India Kasaragod”.

Kasaragod was unique with the people speaking around 30 languages. The project aimed at developing tourism by including local people in a way that blended the unique natural beauty, history and culture of Kasaragod.

“We can make tourist destinations attractive. The aim is to make Kasaragod a national and international tourism hub,” the Minister said.

The District Tourism Promotion Council aims to promote the tourism potential of the district through the branding of Little India Kasaragod - The Gateway to God's Own Country. The tourism potential of Kasaragod will be spread through social media and in collaboration with expatriate Kasaragod natives in different parts of the world.

CH Kunjambu, MLA, presided over the function. Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, was the chief guest. M. Rajagopalan, A.K.M. Ashraf, MLAs; District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan; and Kasaragod Municipal Chairman V. M. Muneer, were present.