Litterateur M. Leelavathy turns 96

September 16, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Poet and former student Vijayalakshmi paid a visit to noted critic and writer M. Leelavathy on her 96th birthday on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

 

Several former students and well-wishers visited noted litterateur M. Leelavathy to wish her on her 96th birthday on Saturday. Among those who visited were poet couple Vijayalakshmi and Balachandran Chullikkad.  

Jayachandran of CICC Book House, a former student, presented her a copy of her book Vishwotharamaya Viplavethihasam on the fiction of Mikhail Sholokhov, which had won her the Soviet Land Nehru Award in 1976. “The book is out of print, and Teacher was looking for a copy for some time. So, I had to rummage through the books in the godown to find a copy. It was in good shape, and she was teary-eyed to get the copy,” he said in a note.

CONNECT WITH US