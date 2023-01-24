Litter-free district campaign begins in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

January 24, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Litter-free campaign launched by the State government to make cities clean and prevent garbage accumulation will begin in the district on January 26 with a five-day drive to clean public areas.

All local bodies in the district will organise cleaning programmes. The drive will take off on Republic Day with volunteers and municipal workers clearing waste from locations where litter collects. Each grama panchayat, municipality and the city Corporation will identify the locations and make arrangements for scientific collection.

The local bodies would take steps to prevent further accumulation of waste by planting trees, creating gardens or make the place useful and attractive by other means. The Suchitwa Mission is also planning to install surveillance cameras at such locations and constitute people’s committees for cleaning, maintenance and conservation.

The Kudumbasree Mission, Haritha Karma Sena, workers of the employment guarantee scheme, youth organisations, art and cultural organisations, trade and industry bodies, National Service Scheme volunteers, NCC cadets, local residents and traders will be drafted into the campaign.

A review meeting chaired by district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar has finalised the details of the campaign. District coordinators of the Navakeralam Mission and Suchitwa Mission, chairpersons of local bodies and officials participated in the meeting.

Processing plants

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Self-Governments (LSG) M.B. Rajesh said that each local body in the State would set up two garbage processing plants. Presiding over a meeting of district development commissioners, he said efforts were on to identify land to set up the solid waste plants.

The Minister said a campaign would be launched to sensitise citizens to the need for scientific disposal of waste and remove their misconceptions about garbage processing plants. Social media platforms would be effectively used for the campaign.

Mr. Rajesh directed the district development commissioners to complete the work on the 10 waste processing plants under construction by May 31. He urged officials to accord top priority for the project.

Principal director, LSG department, M.G. Rajamanikyam; executive director, Kudumbasree Mission, Jaffer Malik; and director, AMRUT Kerala Mission, Arun K. Vijayan were among those who attended the meeting.