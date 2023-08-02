Lithium Titanate prototype battery unveiled

August 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Wednesday received the Lithium Titanate (LTO) prototype battery developed for e-vehicles by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (TTPL).

VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair handed over the prototype to the Minister at a function here. The battery was developed indigenously under the aegis of the Electric Vehicle Development and Management Consortium anchored by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

VSSC, TTPL, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Thiruvananthapuram, and Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology (TrEST) Research Park are the consortium partners. The battery promises faster recharging and enhanced safety and energy density, according to the government.

TTPL had supplied the Lithium Titanate with which VSSC developed the prototype of the battery. Mr. Rajeeve termed the development ‘‘historic.’‘

C-DAC Senior Director V. Chandrasekhar presided. Former VSSC deputy directors S. A. Elangovan and Harish C. S. were felicitated at the event. K-DISC member secretary P. V. Unnikrishnan, TTPL managing director Georgee Ninan were present.

