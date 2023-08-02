HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lithium Titanate prototype battery unveiled

August 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair (second from right) hands over the Lithium Titanate (LTO) prototype battery to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair (second from right) hands over the Lithium Titanate (LTO) prototype battery to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve on Wednesday received the Lithium Titanate (LTO) prototype battery developed for e-vehicles by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and Travancore Titanium Products Ltd (TTPL).

VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair handed over the prototype to the Minister at a function here. The battery was developed indigenously under the aegis of the Electric Vehicle Development and Management Consortium anchored by Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC).

VSSC, TTPL, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Thiruvananthapuram, and Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology (TrEST) Research Park are the consortium partners. The battery promises faster recharging and enhanced safety and energy density, according to the government.

TTPL had supplied the Lithium Titanate with which VSSC developed the prototype of the battery. Mr. Rajeeve termed the development ‘‘historic.’‘

C-DAC Senior Director V. Chandrasekhar presided. Former VSSC deputy directors S. A. Elangovan and Harish C. S. were felicitated at the event. K-DISC member secretary P. V. Unnikrishnan, TTPL managing director Georgee Ninan were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.