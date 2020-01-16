Literature fest opens with lively discussions

The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) got off to a fine start on the Kozhikode Beach on Thursday. Several sessions, on a wide array of themes, made the opening day a memorable one for the large crowd that thronged the beach from the morning.

Varied themes like politics, history, gender, mythology, climate, sports, science, medicine, art, travel, casteism and economics were in focus, besides literature.

Among the more lively sessions were the two featuring Carnatic singer and writer T.M. Krishna, who articulated his views on music, the national anthem, his role as an activist, and his latest book, Sebastian and Sons, which is about the making of the mridangam. He explained to an avid audience how the outlook on his music changed as he evolved.

Devdutt Pattanaik, who has to his credit several books on mythology, could also engage his audience with his two sessions, on spirituality and gender. The dialogue between two of Malayalam’s most respected writers Anand and K. Satchidananan on contemporary India was another highlight.

Recitation by poets from overseas, such as Keith Jarrett and Adeena Karasick, also proved popular.

The four-day festival was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in the presence of chief guest Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister for Climate Change and Environment, among others.

“It is remarkable that the KLF has emerged as a major event for Malayalis over the last five years,” Mr. Vijayan said. “This festival also addresses the concerns our country faces at the moment.”

He said there were very few events like the KLF that talked about different issues. “We have to note that the presence of the young men and women is increasing every year at this festival,” he said. “We have seen how the youth has reacted to some of current issues. They, especially the students, have registered their protests. There are forces that encourage jingoism and racism,” he said.