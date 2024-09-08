GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Literature can explain socio-political conditions of an era: Ramachandra Guha

Published - September 08, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Literature has the ability to explain the socio-political and economic conditions of an era, said eminent historian Ramachandra Guha.

Delivering the golden jubilee lecture of DC Books on “Where History and Literature Meet” here on Saturday, Mr. Guha said that history is a combination of literature and social science. 

“Literature captured the intense emotions and fears of Bengal and Punjab during the partition through powerful poetry. Similarly, Kerala’s transformation over the past century — from a caste-ridden society to one marked by Gulf migrations and advances in women’s education — is vividly reflected in its modern literature, including poems and novels. This dynamic interplay between literature and history reveals how written words can illuminate and shape our understanding of the past, he said.

The event held at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi was presided over by K. Satchidanandan. M. Mukundan delivered the keynote address. This was followed by an exhibition of “Cheriya Manushyarum Valiya Lokavum”, the first graphic narrative in India. A musical tribute was also held in honour of renowned lyricists P. Bhaskaran, Vayalar Rama Varma, O.N.V. Kurup, and Yusufali Kechery.

