Literary fest begins

ALAPPUZHA

11 August 2021 08:41 IST

Xpressions 2021, an all-Kerala intercollegiate literary fest organised jointly by the Department of English, SD College, and its Literary Club, began on Monday.

It was inaugurated by author and orator A. Khyrunnisa.

“There are creative contemplations in every student. The responsibility of a teacher lies in discovering and moulding them,” she said.

More than 100 college students from Kerala and outside are participating in the fest being held online.

The fest will conclude on August 13.

The valedictory ceremony will be inaugurated by actor and scriptwriter Renji Panikkar.

The department is organising the fest in connection with the platinum jubilee celebrations of the college. E. Krishnan Namboothiri, vice principal and head of the department of English, presided over the inaugural function.