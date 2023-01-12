Literary events to mark Olappamanna’s birth centenary

January 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Olappamanna Mana at Vellinezhi near here will witness a literary extravaganza on Saturday and Sunday as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Mahakavi Olappamanna.

A seminar on Olappamanna’s poetry, a poets’ meet, a Carnatic music concert by T.M. Krishna, a Kathakali performance and a public meeting will be among the programmes organised in association with the Sahitya Akademi, said the poet’s son Hari Olappamanna.

Speeches on the poet

Poet Balachandran Chullikkad will inaugurate the festivities on Saturday morning. Olappamanna’s audiovisuals will be screened on the occasion. Poet Kalpetta Narayanan will speak on ‘Olappamanna the lodestar’. Atmaraman will speak on ‘Olappamanna: personal reminiscences’.

Alankode Leelakrishnan will speak on ‘renaissance values in the poems of Olappamanna’. Padmadas will speak on the poet’s family ideals. Rafeek Ahamed will inaugurate the poets’ meet in the evening. T.M. Krishna will lead a music concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Thiruvananthapuram N. Sampath will be on violin, Palakkad Harinarayanan on mridangam, and Vazhappally R. Krishnakumar on ghatam.

Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate a public meeting on Sunday evening. Lyricist Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri will be the chief guest. V.K. Sreekandan, MP, will preside. Kalamandalam Maya Rajesh will present choreography of Olappamanna’s poem ‘Vallathol Samadhiyil’. Olappamanna’s ‘Amba’ will be presented as Kathakali on Sunday night. It will be followed by traditional Kathakali stories of Nalacharitham Second Day, and Kiratham.