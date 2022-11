Literary event with French writer today

The Hindu Bureau November 09, 2022 02:30 IST

Alliance Francaise de Trivandrum will organize a literary event with French writer Johana Gustawsson on the institute premises at Vazhuthacaud on Wednesday evening. Ms. Gustawsson, author of Block 46, will be in conversation with academic and critic Meena T. Pillai at 4:30 p.m. This will be followed by a book signing session of Block 46.