Literary critic Balachandran Vadakedath passes away

Literary critic and cultural activist Balachandran Vadakedath passed away on Saturday. He was 69. He had been ailing for a long time.

After returning from a journey to Kozhikode recently, he experienced severe health issues and has been admitted to a private hospital in Thrissur. His body was kept for public viewing at the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Hall at 11.30 a.m. on Saturday. His funeral will be held on Sunday at his residence at Thriprayar.

Mr. Vadakedath held several notable positions, including Secretary of the Kerala Kalamandalam, vice-president of the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, member of the Kendra Sahitya Academy, and member of the Executive Committee of the Samastha Kerala Sahitya Parishad.

He was known as a speaker and a socio-political activist, authoring numerous works in the field of literary criticism.

His notable works include Vakkinte Soundarya Sasthram; Nishedathinte Kala; Maranavum Soundaryavum; Uthara Samvedanam; Vayanayude Upanishath; Puthiya Edathu Paksham; Cheruthunilpinte Deshangal, and Arthangalude Kalaham.

He received numerous awards, including A.R. Rajarajavarma Award; Kuttippuzha Award; Fr. Vadakkan Award; Kavyamandalam Award; Gurudarshana Award, Sreeshailam Literary Award, C.P. Menon Award, and Kalamandalam Mukundaraja Award.

His removal from the position of vice-president of the Sahitya Akademi in 2012, following controversies related to the organisation of the Vishva Malayalam Mahotsavam, garnered attention, especially his protest sitting alone in the akademi courtyard.

He is survived by wife, Sathi, and son Krishnachandran.