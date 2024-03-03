ADVERTISEMENT

Literary competitions held at Sreenarayanaguru Open University

March 03, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) on Sunday organised various literary competitions as part of its first arts festival.

Poet Prabha Varma, who inaugurated the competition, said that the arts festival organised for students who have enrolled for their distance-education courses is a model for other universities.

The competitions were held at various Learning Study Centres (LSC) across the State. Other competitions as part of the Kalolsavam will be held on March 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday) at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex, Asramam. As many as 3,500 students will contest in 93 events.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US