Literary competitions held at Sreenarayanaguru Open University

March 03, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) on Sunday organised various literary competitions as part of its first arts festival.

Poet Prabha Varma, who inaugurated the competition, said that the arts festival organised for students who have enrolled for their distance-education courses is a model for other universities.

The competitions were held at various Learning Study Centres (LSC) across the State. Other competitions as part of the Kalolsavam will be held on March 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday) at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex, Asramam. As many as 3,500 students will contest in 93 events.