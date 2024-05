Literary camp concludes at Thunchanparamba

A State-level two-day literary camp titled ‘Ezhuthola 2024’ held at Thunchanparamba, Tirur, concluded on Sunday. Jnanpith laureate M.T. Vasudevan Nair inaugurated the valedictory session.

Camp director Manambur Rajanbabu presided over the function. K. Sreekumar welcomed the gathering, and T.P. Subramanian proposed a vote of thanks.

Writers Sheeja Vakkom, T.D. Ramakrishnan, and Shatrughnan led classes on new trends in poetry, new age and new novel, and editor’s role in literature, respectively.

Camp participants Beenamol, Safia Tirunavaya, Sunil Marcose, Roshna R.S., Abdul Hadil P.M., Prabha Bharatan, K.A. Abhijit, Prasant Vismaya, Anita Jayaraj, Priyamvada, Sangeeta Jaison, Kavya M., and Shine Shoukathali spoke.