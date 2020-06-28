Literacy rate goes up in three years

Thiruvananthapuram

28 June 2020 19:36 IST

Various projects of the mission have turned one-lakh more literate

Projects of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority have yielded dividends with over one-lakh people becoming literate in the past three years. This is nearly 25 times the number of those who attained literacy during 2013-16. Only 4,200 people had become literate in the three-year period then, a statement from the literacy mission said.

As many as 42,933 people have became literate under Aksharalaksham, a project launched to achieve 100% literacy in the State. Special drives to focus on illiterate people in 2,000 colonies saw 30,775 people becoming literate.

Nearly 11,000 became literate as part of a tribal literacy and equivalency project rolled out in Wayanad district and Attappady in Palakkad district.

The Aksharasagaram project for coastal literacy and equivalency saw 8,814 people turning literate and 4,454 pass the class 4 equivalency examination. A total of 3,957 became literate under the Changathi literacy project for teaching Malayalam to migrant workers.

The Samagra project for removing illiteracy from Scheduled Tribe colonies led to 1,996 people becoming literate, 941 pass the class 4 equivalency, and 211 the class 7 equivalency courses. The scheme was implemented in 100 colonies.

The Navachethana project that was implemented in Scheduled Caste colonies added 3,406 people to the number of literates. As many as 2,732 people became literate under the Aksharasree project being implemented in 100 city Corporation wards.

While 2,219 people passed the class 4 equivalency examination, the number of those who cleared the class 7 equivalency examination was 1,600. Over 520 cleared the class 10 examinations and 633 the higher secondary equivalency examination.

Mission director P.S. Sreekala, in a statement, said the success of literacy and equivalency projects launched specifically for marginalised sections resulted in the sharp increase in literacy statistics.