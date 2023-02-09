HamberMenu
Literacy prerak commits suicide

February 09, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A literacy prerak, who was reportedly upset over the delay in the release of salary, committed suicide at his home in Pathanapuram on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as E.S. Bijumon, a resident of Mangad who has been working as Pathanapuram block nodal prerak.

Preraks, working under the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, have been on the warpath since they have not received salaries for the last six months and Bijumon was a part of the ongoing indefinite strike of their association in Thiruvannathapuram. According to his friends, he was quite distressed over the financial crisis and took the extreme step out of desperation.

A recipient of the President’s award for the Best Literacy Prerak, Biju has been working as a prerak for nearly 20 years. Reportedly, salaries of more than 1,700 preraks are not disbursed after they were moved from the General Education department to the Department of Local Self-Governments.

