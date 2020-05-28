Kerala

Literacy mission too goes digital

Study centres with digital facilities being set up in the State

In the changing teaching-learning times, the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority too is changing gears to e-learning. The mission has drawn up a comprehensive project to start study centres with digital facilities in the State, including in tribal settlements.

The first phase will see online classes take off. For this, data collection of learners with computers, tablets, or smartphones is being done. In the case of learners without such facilities, arrangements will be made with the help of local self-government institutions.

There are plans to expand the mission’s literacy classes, equivalency classes, and social literacy programmes through online mode. Social literacy programmes in areas of health, environment, constitution, and gender equality will be developed into social education programmes.

The opinion of experts in various sectors is being sought to explore the possibilities of developing literacy and continuing education programmes into digital learning mode.

Steps to set up study centres with digital facilities centred around tribal hamlets are under way. Each settlement or hamlet will be made ‘smart.’

Special projects are also being prepared for starting online education and social literacy programmes for tribespeople, those from the Scheduled Castes, coastal colonies, transgender people, and migrant workers. Activities for visiting the marginalised sections and taking a survey of digital possibilities have begun, mission director P.S. Sreekala said in a statement recently. Educated youths from these marginalised sections will be deputed as regional coordinators and trained to enable setting up of online classrooms, Ms. Sreekala said.

