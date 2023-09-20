ADVERTISEMENT

Literacy mission, preraks to be brought under Local Self-government department

September 20, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority and the literacy preraks will be brought under the Local Self-government department from the General Education department. The decision was taken by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The Cabinet gave permission for the honorarium arrears to be paid by the literacy mission and the government till the date on which the order is issued. Academic responsibility for courses and examinations conducted by the mission using its own funds will remain with the General Education department. Any liabilities till the literacy mission and the preraks are brought under the Local Self-government department will be borne by the General Education department.

It was in March that the government decided to redeploy preraks to the Local Self-government department following a protest by the literacy preraks for months in the wake of non-payment of honorarium.

