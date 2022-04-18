Literacy mission felicitates learners, instructors

Anniversary of State being declared completely literate

The district literacy mission in Idukki felicitated its instructors and learners at Kolumban Colony in Vazhathoppe on Monday to mark the anniversary of the State being declared completely literate. Kolumban Colony was named after Chemban Kolumban, the Urali tribal leader who was instrumental in the construction of the Idukki dam. He had shown the site for the dam to the then Malankara Estate superintendent while on a hunting trip, which resulted in the construction of the dam.

Urali tribespeople live at the Kolumban Colony at Paremavu near the dam. Senior learners under the literacy mission Thenan Bhaskaran Kani, Rajamma T.V., Karimbu Raman, Lakshmi Kolumban; and literacy instructors Usha Jayan, Sheeba Vinod, and Omana Babu were given reception at a function inaugurated by grama panchayat president George Paul.

Literacy Mission district coordinator P.M. Abdul Karim delivered the literacy message. The anniversary day was observed at 63 literacy centres in the district. The complete literacy declaration was held on April 18, 1991. The annual anniversary function is aimed at commemorating the event and initiating the illiterate to the learning process.