Literacy activities should focus on digital illiteracy, financial illiteracy: K. Jayakumar 

April 18, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Literacy activities in these times are those that equip every citizen to meet challenges such as digital and financial illiteracy, Institute of Management in Government director K. Jayakumar has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the anniversary of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s declaration of Kerala as a fully literate State on Thursday.

Mr. Jayakumar said literacy activities began with the aim of learning to read and write. However, in the 33 years since it was declared a fully literate State, Kerala had made huge strides.

Pauradhwani (citizen’s voice), the mission’s social literacy programme, would benefit Kerala society. In the current situation, literacy activities should focus on digital illiteracy and financial illiteracy experienced by citizens. Social literacy activities that benefit all sections of society should be held, Mr. Jayakumar said.

Actor, scriptwriter, and director Sankar Ramakrishnan was the chief guest at the programme held at the district panchayat virtual hall. B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, a movie by Shruthi Sharanyam, was screened at the programme held in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

A discussion on cinema helmed by documentary director Bindu Sajan was held. Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority director Oleena A.G. presided.