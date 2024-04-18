GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Literacy activities should focus on digital illiteracy, financial illiteracy: K. Jayakumar 

He spoke after inaugurating the anniversary of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s declaration of Kerala as a fully literate State

April 18, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Literacy activities in these times are those that equip every citizen to meet challenges such as digital and financial illiteracy, Institute of Management in Government director K. Jayakumar has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the anniversary of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s declaration of Kerala as a fully literate State on Thursday.

Mr. Jayakumar said literacy activities began with the aim of learning to read and write. However, in the 33 years since it was declared a fully literate State, Kerala had made huge strides.

Pauradhwani (citizen’s voice), the mission’s social literacy programme, would benefit Kerala society. In the current situation, literacy activities should focus on digital illiteracy and financial illiteracy experienced by citizens. Social literacy activities that benefit all sections of society should be held, Mr. Jayakumar said.

Actor, scriptwriter, and director Sankar Ramakrishnan was the chief guest at the programme held at the district panchayat virtual hall. B 32 Muthal 44 Vare, a movie by Shruthi Sharanyam, was screened at the programme held in association with the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

A discussion on cinema helmed by documentary director Bindu Sajan was held. Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority director Oleena A.G. presided.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.