Literacy activists to be redeployed in local self-government institutions: Minister

February 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

The redeployment is as per the recommendation of the expert committee that looked into the issues in the sector, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty tells Assembly

Literacy activists or Saksharatha Preraks would soon be redeployed in local self-government institutions as per the recommendation of the expert committee that looked into the issues in the sector, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

There are 1,698 preraks in 1,699 learning centres. They were later categorised into four groups, with nodal preraks receiving a salary of ₹15,000; assistant preraks ₹12,000; continuing education centre preraks ₹12,000, and assistant continuing education centre preraks ₹11,500.

The government has spent ₹4.78 crore and settled all arrear payments till December. The preraks who are on strike at present would be called for discussions soon, Mr. Sivankutty said in reply to a submission by J. Chitharanjan.