Faithful submit list of demands submitted to Syro-Malabar Synod

‘Archdiocese owes explanation to faithful for ‘forcing’ Antony Kariyil to step down’

Expressing concern over “developments during the past three years” in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, representatives of different Church organisations, which have been demanding “accountability” in the functioning of the archdiocese, handed over a resolution and a list of demands to members of the Synod here on Monday.

This comes close on the heels of a faith-protection convention of members of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here a fortnight ago, where the resolution was passed.

“Our aim is to regain the ‘lost values’ of the archdiocese and to heal the ‘wounds’ of the faithful, clergy, and bishops. The main demands are to not insist on an unified order of worship, in keeping with the aspirations of a bulk of the faithful of the archdiocese that priests face the congregation during Mass. Any attempt to impose alternatives could lead to clashes, for which Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazath would be responsible. In addition, the practice in vogue in the archdiocese now must be permitted as a ‘lithurgical variant’,” they said.

The archdiocese also owes an explanation to the faithful for Archbishop Antony Kariyil being “forced” to resign and he being told not to reside within the archdiocese. In addition, priests from the archdiocese must be posted as auxiliary bishops to aid in administrative matters, while a dedicated archbishop must be posted in the archdiocese, said Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency (AMT), a combine of priests, religious and lay people.

The other demands include initiation of steps to recoup through restitution the huge sums of money that the archdiocese reportedly lost through the controversial land deal and a cessation to undue usage of the Pope’s name in the archdiocese.