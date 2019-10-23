List of CRZ violations being prepared

The authorities are preparing a list of constructions in Thrissur district that violate the CRZ rules. The first such list will be submitted to the government by October 31.

The list is being prepared following the order of the Supreme Court to list out constructions that violate the CRZ rules.

The preliminary list will be prepared according to the details provided by the local self government institutions, where the CRZ rules are applicable. A district-level Coastal Regulation Committee with the District Collector as chairman and District Town Planner as convener has been formed to monitor this. Secretaries of the LSGIs, village officers and deputy directors of panchayats, where CRZ rules are applicable, will be members of the committee.

A meeting of the district-level Coastal Regulation Committee held here on Wednesday asked the local self-government institutions to provide the full list in three days.

After submitting the initial list on October 31, a second list will be submitted in November last after conducting more investigations in the taluk and revenue levels. The final report will be submitted in December.

The Collector has asked the officials to be careful while preparing the report. No one should be unnecessarily harassed by the report.

The rules will be applicable for constructions since 1991 when the CRZ rules came into effect.

The CRZ rules are applicable in 28 grama panchayats and three municipalities such as Kodungalloor, Guruvayur and Chavakkad in the district.