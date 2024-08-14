GIFT a SubscriptionGift
List of basic amenities in mining-affected areas of Kerala’s Kollam to be prepared

Published - August 14, 2024 11:14 am IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

A list of basic amenities in the mining-affected areas of Kollam will be prepared in different categories, including drinking water, road, health, and education, District Collector N. Devidas said here on Tuesday.

Local Self-Government department Joint Director has been asked to issue instructions to panchayats in this regard, he added.

The Collector was presiding over the first District Mineral Foundation (DMF) general council meeting held in the presence of N.K. Premachandran, MP.

DMF funds will be used to improve infrastructure in the mining-affected areas and the works will be carried out in priority order such as drinking water, pollution control, health, education, employment, sanitation, afforestation, agriculture, and rainwater harvesting.

Quarries found abandoned posing danger to the public will be separated by fences.

The Kollam-Alappuzha regional office of the Mineral Foundation Trust will be set up at the Kollam Collectorate and an estimate for the same has been approved.

A vehicle will be purchased for the Chavara Community Health Centre while the DMF funds will be used for purchasing medicine in the hospitals under the Mining Area Welfare Board.

IREL (India) Limited and local body representatives, officers and others attended the meeting.

