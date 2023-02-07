HamberMenu
Lisamma Sebastian becomes the first Malabar Catholic to be cremated with the Church’s permission

Sebastian Kattakayam said the decision was taken by him and his wife 10 years back as they wanted to move away from the traditional to a more environmental friendly funeral

February 07, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Lisamma Sebastian being cremated at the Payyambalam gas crematorium in Kannur on Monday

Lisamma Sebastian being cremated at the Payyambalam gas crematorium in Kannur on Monday | Photo Credit: MOHAN SK

A large number of relatives and well-wishers of 61-year-old Lisamma Sebastian arrived at the Payambalam crematorium to pay their final respect to her on Monday. Instead of choosing to bury her in the traditional way in a church cemetery, her family chose to cremate the body in the presence of large number of people from the Christian community.

Making history

Though for many it was an unusual sight at the crematorium, the cremation of Ms. Sebastian has turned a new leaf in the history of Catholics in North Malabar, as it is for the first time that the body was cremated instead of being buried at Church cemetery.

While the Catholic Sabha had earlier taken a decision to allow the cremation of the body, it was not implemented. But when Sebastian Kattakayam expressed his wife’s wish to cremate her body, the priest and Archdiocese agreed and gave all the support.

Conscious decision

Traditional Christian rituals and prayers led by Parish Vicar Father Thomas Kollangayil before Lisamma Sebastian was cremated at Payyambalam gas crematorium in Kannur

Traditional Christian rituals and prayers led by Parish Vicar Father Thomas Kollangayil before Lisamma Sebastian was cremated at Payyambalam gas crematorium in Kannur | Photo Credit: MOHAN SK

The body was cremated at Payyambalam after following the traditional rituals and prayers by Parish Vicar Father Thomas Kollangayil. Husband of Lisamma, Mr. Sebastian, said that for Catholics, burying the body is an important ritual. However, it was a conscious decision taken by his whole family to move from the traditional method of cremating the body.

ALSO READ
Body composting a 'green' alternative to burial, cremation

Such a decision was taken as they believe there is a need to move on from the traditional way followed for centuries. Cremation is the most efficient and environmentally friendly way.

He also said that the decision was taken by him and his wife 10 years back. After her death, the church and priest accepted their wish and supported in all the ways [they can].

Economical and environmental friendly

C. Jose, a close friend of Mr. Sebastian said that they are happy about moving away from the traditional way and following a cremation process that is not just economical, but also environmentally friendly. He said though bodies were cremated during the time of COVID outbreak, it is the first time that a person is cremated with the permission of the church and diocese.

Another friend of his said that burying the body has become a costlier affair these days and demands spending a huge amount. This has become a business in itself. The new initiative would bring a change from the traitional way of thinking, he added.

