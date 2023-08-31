Liquor worth ₹759 crore sold by Bevco between August 21-30 in State

August 31, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) this year registered a record liquor sale of around ₹759 crore between August 21 and 30 amidst the Onam festival.

The liquor sales this year was 8.5% more than last year’s ₹700 crore during the same period, KSBC Chairman and Managing Director Yogesh Gupta said.

“Between August 21 and 30, liquor worth around ₹759 crore was sold by the KSBC. Last year it was ₹700 crore,” he noted.

There are around 301 government-run liquor outlets across the State.

