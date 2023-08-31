HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Liquor worth ₹759 crore sold by Bevco between August 21-30 in State

August 31, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) this year registered a record liquor sale of around ₹759 crore between August 21 and 30 amidst the Onam festival.

The liquor sales this year was 8.5% more than last year’s ₹700 crore during the same period, KSBC Chairman and Managing Director Yogesh Gupta said.

“Between August 21 and 30, liquor worth around ₹759 crore was sold by the KSBC. Last year it was ₹700 crore,” he noted.

There are around 301 government-run liquor outlets across the State.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.