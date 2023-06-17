ADVERTISEMENT

Liquor supermarket staff threatened at gunpoint; four held 

June 17, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons were held here after they threatened the staff of a Consumerfed premium liquor supermarket in Thrissur on Friday night.

The arrested were Rafeeq, 40, of Palappetty; Nissar, 41, of Kozhikode; Abdul Niyas, 41, of Palakkad; and Jaison, 41, of Kozhikode. They threatened the staff at the liquor supermarket when they refused to give liquor as the shop was closed. The four men reached the supermarket after 9 p.m., according to the staff.

Four of them, who were already drunk, forced open the shutter of the supermarket, which was half closed as the staff was closing the account. One of them took the gun and threatened the staff. They left the place as the staff called the police. Later, the police nabbed them from a nearby bar. The police are investigating why they were carrying the airgun.

CONNECT WITH US