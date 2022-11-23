Liquor prices set to increase marginally in State

November 23, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The government’s decision to waive the 5% turnover tax imposed on distilleries in the State precipitated the latest change in the liquor tax structure

The Hindu Bureau

Liquor prices are set to increase marginally in Kerala. The government’s decision to waive the 5% turnover tax imposed on distilleries in the State precipitated the latest change in the liquor tax structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Distilleries in Kerala had flagged an increase in the price of raw materials, chiefly molasses. They requested the government to increase the cost of their products procured via the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco). They argued that distilleries exporting liquor to Kerala from other regions did not face a turnover tax and demanded a level playing field.

The government refused to increase the procurement price of liquor. But, it agreed to renounce the 5% turnover tax on liquor produced in Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, the Cabinet hiked liquor sales tax by 4% and Bevco’s warehouse margin by 1% to offset the loss caused by the rollback of the turnover tax on liquor produced in the State.

The Kerala government charges a prohibitive 247% sales tax on liquor. From now on, it will increase to 251% for liquor costing more than ₹400 (750 ml) and 241% for liquor costing less than ₹400 (750 ml). An Excise official said the hike would entail a ₹10 to ₹20 increase in the price of liquor retailed through State-run outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US