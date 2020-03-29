Liquor ban: man drowns after jumping into river

In a second such case in the district, a youth, who is said to have suffered from severe withdrawal symptoms following total ban on liquor sales in the State, killed himself by jumping from the Nedunganam bridge at Pulloot on Sunday.

Railway porter

The deceased has been identified as Sunesh, son of Raman of Kozhikulanagara. Sunesh was a railway porter.

His body was recovered from Kadalayi area.

Earlier, another man, 38-year-old Sanoj Kulangara, had committed suicide at Kunnamkulam on March 27, after the government ordered closure of liquor outlets.

Suicide prevention helpline number 1056.