Lions Club rally for UNSC permanent seat for India

Published - November 01, 2024 08:52 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding a permanent seat for India on the United Nations (UN) Security Council and an immediate end to conflict in the Middle East, the Lions Club International District 318 C, which includes Ernakulam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts, recently marked the UN Day in a function held in Alappuzha recently. It was inaugurated by District Collector Alex Varghese. A rally in connection with the programme was flagged off by Alappuzha Regional Transport Officer A.K. Dilu. Torchlight was handed over by District Police Chief M.P. Mohanachandran. Lions District governor Rajan Namboothiri presided. Former State Police Chief Jacob Punnoose, Jacob John, John V. George and others spoke.

