A lineman of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was electrocuted while repairing a snapped power line at Ongallur, near Pattambi, on Friday. Pramod, 39, from Tharoor, was a lineman under the Pattambi electrical section. He was electrocuted while connecting the snapped lines on a post. Although he was rushed to a private hospital, he was declared dead.