Line-up of 70 films on the second day of IFFK today

December 09, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Around 70 films under various categories will be screened on the second day of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) on Saturday. Resident pianist Johny Best’s live music for the German film Nosferatu will be one of the highlights of the day. The film will be screened in Tagore theatre at 6 p.m.

India’s Oscar nomination Chhello Show, the story of nine-year old Samay who cherishes his dream for cinema, will be screened in Ariesplex-screen 6 theatre at 5.30 p.m. The International Competition films including Klondike and Ariyippu have their first international premiere at Tagore theatre. Kafir will be screened at Kalabhavan theatre as a homage to Prathap Pothen.

Nishagandhi, the open venue, will have the screenings of Prison 77, The Bra and Triangle of Sadness. Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ, as part of a retrospective of screenwriter Paul Schrader, will screened at Kairali theatre at 11.45 a.m.